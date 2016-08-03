BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 3 Jpmorgan Chase & Co On Brexit
* JPMorgan Chase & Co On Brexit - "Possible that under some scenarios, changes to firm's legal entity structure, operations would be required "
* Jpmorgan Chase & Co On Brexit - Changes to legal entity structure might result in "less efficient operating model" across firm's European legal entities
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Does not believe any likely scenarios from Brexit would threaten viability of firm's business units or ability to serve clients in EU, UK Source text: bit.ly/2avgpG1
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation