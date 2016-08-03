BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Novatel Wireless Inc
* Restructuring resulted in reduction of headcount of novatel wireless by 45 persons, or approximately 24%
* Size of ctrack and fw's workforces were not impacted
* Restructuring is expected to yield approximately $8 million of annual cost savings
* Estimates that restructuring will be fully implemented by q4 of 2016
* Expects to recognize approximately $0.5 million of pre-tax restructuring charges consisting of employee severance payments
* Approved a restructuring plan
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S