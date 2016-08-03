Aug 3 Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley - increases in trading assets, primarily U.S. government agency securities whose valuations increased as U.S. Treasury yields reached multiyear lows in wake of the U.K. Referendum

* Morgan Stanley - At June 30, 2016, co's country risk exposures in the U.K. included net exposures of $17,064 million - SEC filing

* Morgan Stanley - Total assets increased to $829 billion at june 30, from $787 billion at Dec 31, 2015, due to increases in trading assets Source text: bit.ly/2awjVDn Further company coverage: