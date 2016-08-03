Aug 3 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune announces partial clinical hold of planned pivotal study of ny-eso spear t-cell therapy in myxoid round cell liposarcoma

* Trial is not yet active at any investigational sites, and has not recruited any patients

* Notification of partial clinical hold does not apply to any other adaptimmune study

* Fda notification is not based on safety concerns

* Fda requested additional cmc information and answers to certain trial design questions prior to trial start

* Notice from u.s. Fda that partial clinical hold placed on planned pivotal study of ny-eso spear t-cell therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: