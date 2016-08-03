BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune announces partial clinical hold of planned pivotal study of ny-eso spear t-cell therapy in myxoid round cell liposarcoma
* Trial is not yet active at any investigational sites, and has not recruited any patients
* Notification of partial clinical hold does not apply to any other adaptimmune study
* Fda notification is not based on safety concerns
* Fda requested additional cmc information and answers to certain trial design questions prior to trial start
* Notice from u.s. Fda that partial clinical hold placed on planned pivotal study of ny-eso spear t-cell therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S