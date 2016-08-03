UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.93
* Says second quarter net sales of $217.3 million increased 19.5% versus the prior year quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $209.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.