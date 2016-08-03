Aug 3 Sun Hydraulics Corp says -

* Sun Hydraulics reports 2016 second quarter results

* Sun Hydraulics Corp qtrly net sales $50.8 million versus $54.0 million

* Sun Hydraulics Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $50.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sun Hydraulics Corp says "sales for Q2 of 2016 were slightly above expectations"

* Sun Hydraulics Corp says for the quarter, "European and Asian Pacific regions were down only marginally, at 3% and 1% respectively" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: