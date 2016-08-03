BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* On july 28, co, canadian national railway co agreed to settle a lawsuit commenced by canadian national railway against co
* Formal dismissal of lawsuit against all of defendants is pending
* Terms of settlement are confidential
Confirms that any amounts payable to cn in connection with settlement would not be material to company
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S