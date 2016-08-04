Aug 4 Terravia Holdings Inc
* Tengram capital partners to acquire majority interest of
prestige skincare brand algenist and announces broader beauty
and personal care partnership with terravia
* Says upon close of transaction, terravia will retain an
ownership interest in algenist of approximately 20%
* To contribute significant capital to business to
accelerate broader commercialization. At close, terravia will
receive approximately $20 million
* Says upon close of transaction, terravia to continue to
supply active ingredients formulated in algenist product line
* Says terravia's board of directors has approved
transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: