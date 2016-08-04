Aug 4 Terravia Holdings Inc

* Tengram capital partners to acquire majority interest of prestige skincare brand algenist and announces broader beauty and personal care partnership with terravia

* Says upon close of transaction, terravia will retain an ownership interest in algenist of approximately 20%

* To contribute significant capital to business to accelerate broader commercialization. At close, terravia will receive approximately $20 million

* Says upon close of transaction, terravia to continue to supply active ingredients formulated in algenist product line

* Says terravia's board of directors has approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: