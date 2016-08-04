Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Bittium Oyj :
* Q2 operating profit 0.8 million euros ($891,520.00) versus 1.0 million euros year ago
* Q2 net sales 16.4 million euros versus 15.3 million euros year ago
* Decided to give no guidance on operating result
* Expects 2016 revenue to grow from 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)