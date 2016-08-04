BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 Mobimo Holding AG :
* H1 marked 74.9 pct rise in EBIT to 105.2 million Swiss francs ($108.19 million)(HY 2015: 60.2 million Swiss francs)
* H1 7.9% increase in rental income to 56.8 million Swiss francs (HY 2015: 52.6 million francs)
* Board continue to assess outlook for group's future as being positive
* H1 rise in profit to 89.8 million francs (HY: 35.8 million francs)
* H1 increase in prot on sale of trading properties and development services to 17.0 million francs(HY 2015: 1.3 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.