BRIEF-BBVA sees impact on Mexico from new U.S. administration. expects lower growth
Aug 4 Pax Anlage AG :
* Half-year profit of around 0.6 million Swiss francs ($617,030.03) (2015: 12.7 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/2aTTVnL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 The European Central Bank appointed Roland Straub as Counsellor to President Mario Draghi effective Feb 1, replacing Frank Smets, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Says IPO offer price is INR 806 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2kfV5Lj Further company coverage: