BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 Moody's On Slovenia Banks
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on slovenia's banking system
* Outlook expresses expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in slovenia over the next 12-18 months
* Forecast nonperforming loans to average about 13% of total bank lending by year-end 2016, down from 15.4% at year-end 2015
* Funding and liquidity for the country's banks is also likely to stabilise over the outlook period
* Expect loan quality to improve as the growing economy balances the pressures from still high corporate indebtedness
* Expects economic growth in slovenia of 1.7% in 2016 and 2.3% in 2017, driven mostly by exports and government investments Source text : bit.ly/2awhH9P
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.