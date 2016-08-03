BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Ashford prime reports second quarter 2016 results
* Ashford hospitality prime inc says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 1.6% to $221.29 during q2
* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 adjusted ffo shr $0.60
* Ashford hospitality prime inc sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12/shr
* Ashford hospitality prime inc says q2 adjusted funds from operations was $0.60 per share
* Ashford hospitality prime inc - intends to provide an update on unsolicited offer it received from weisman group on thursday's conference call
* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 shr view $0.32 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Ashford hospitality prime inc q2 ffo shr view $0.66 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S