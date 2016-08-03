BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Vectren Corp
* Vectren Corporation reports Q2 2016 results; affirms consolidated guidance range
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* Revised 2016 nonutility group earnings expectation, including corporate and other, to be within a range of $0.40 to $0.45 per share
* "Q2 was a challenge for that part of our business, and we expect those challenges to continue throughout 2016"
* Revised 2016 utility group earnings expectation to be within a range of $2.05 to $2.10 per share
* Qtrly total operating revenues $533.7 million versus $551.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $517.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S