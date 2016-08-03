Aug 3 Terraform Power Inc

* Received a letter from Sunedison purporting to terminate interest payment agreement dated as of July 23, 2014

* Agreement was entered into as part of a suite of contemporaneous documents comprising Sunedison's sponsorship of Terraform Power

* Sunedison agreed to pay amounts equal to portion of each interest payment on Terraform Power Operating LLC's senior notes due 2023,2025

* Sunedison agreed to pay amounts with 1st interest payment on Aug 1, 2015, continuing through scheduled interest payment on Aug 1, 2017