BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Mueller Water Products Inc
* Qtrly net sales increased 3.0 percent to $310.1 million from $301.0 million in prior year period
* Other charges in 2016 q3 were mostly related to an idle foundry property.
* Expect that future expenses related to idle foundry property will be immaterial.
* On track to meet our overall full-year earnings expectations for mueller water products
* Mueller water products inc qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S