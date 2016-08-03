Aug 3 Mueller Water Products Inc

* Qtrly net sales increased 3.0 percent to $310.1 million from $301.0 million in prior year period

* Other charges in 2016 q3 were mostly related to an idle foundry property.

* Expect that future expenses related to idle foundry property will be immaterial.

* On track to meet our overall full-year earnings expectations for mueller water products

* Mueller water products inc qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S