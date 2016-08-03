BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 3 Spartan Energy Corp Sees 2016 Year
* Agreement on a "bought-deal" basis with underwriters for an offering of 22,100,000 shares at a price of $3.18 per share
* Board approved 2016 capital budget of $68 million, expected to be about cash flow neutral
* Anticipate spending level will yield average production of about 10,700 boe/d and exit production of about 12,500 boe/d for 2016
* Spartan energy corp. Announces southeast saskatchewan light oil acquisition, $70 million bought deal equity financing and updated 2016 capital budget
* Sees 2016 annual production 10,700 boe/d
* End net debt $58 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation