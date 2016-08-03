Aug 3 Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd

* Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd says Q2 revenue growth of 15.9 pct to $61.3 million versus same prior year quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.02, revenue view C$62.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.02

