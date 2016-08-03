BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd
* Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd says Q2 revenue growth of 15.9 pct to $61.3 million versus same prior year quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.02, revenue view C$62.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.02
* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S