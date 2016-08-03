Aug 3 Blue Bird Corp
* Announced that on July 20, special committee of its board
of directors received a non-binding proposal from American
Securities LLC
* American Securities proposal states that it is based on a
valuation of $12.80 to $13.10 per share of company common stock
* ASP BB Holdings LLC would acquire all of remaining equity
of co that ASP BB Holdings does not currently own, excluding
stock held by management
* Board of directors forms special committee; legal counsel
and financial advisor selected
