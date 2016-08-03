Aug 3 Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* Plains all american pipeline and phillips 66 partners announce stack pipeline joint venture and expansion plans

* Stack pipeline, initial expansion supported by multiple long-term contracts as well as legacy production gathered by existing plains crude oil pipelines

* Under jv agreement, plains contributed an existing terminal located at cashion, okla.

* Plains all american pipeline lp says jv plans to invest an estimated $15 million to expand stack pipeline by constructing a truck station at highway 33

* Phillips 66 partners contributed $50 million cash, will be distributed to plains, exchange for a 50 percent interest in jv