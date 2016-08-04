Aug 4 Antrim Energy Inc
* Dissolution is conditional on aim cancellation resolution
being approved by shareholders
* Antrim energy inc. Announces annual and special meeting of
shareholders and plans to seek approval to voluntarily dissolve
corporation
* Will hold annual and special meeting where shareholders
will be asked to consider special resolution authorizing
voluntary dissolution of co
* After liquidation will distribute to shareholders an
estimated c$0.05 per common share in cash distribution
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)