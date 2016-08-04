Aug 4 Tgs Nopec Geophysical Company Asa
* TGS and Schlumberger announce new dual coil shooting
full-azimuth multiclient acquisition in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
* says project is supported by industry funding
* Surveys will cover approximately 7,150 km2 (306 blocks) in
green canyon, atwater valley and ewing bank protraction areas of
central gulf of mexico
* The Revolution Xll and XIII surveys will be acquired using
the Schlumberger WesternGeco Q-Marine point-receiver marine
seismic system combined with the proprietary multivessel, Dual
Coil Shooting acquisition technique, which will provide
broadband, long-offset, full-azimuth data
* Acquisition is expected to complete in late Q1 2017 with
final processed data available in early 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)