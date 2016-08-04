Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Bharat Telecom Ltd :
* Qtrly loss before taxation of 14.7 million rupees versus loss of 26.7 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended June 2016 revenue from operations of 9.3 million rupees versus 7.8 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2aVV4YK Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)