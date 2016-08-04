Aug 4 Sponda Oyj :

* Q2 total revenue 67.6 million euros ($75.3 million) versus 59.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 48.8 million euros versus 64.4 million euros year ago

* Sponda is revising its prospects for 2016

* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2016 will amount to 102 million-114 million euros (previously 94 million-110 million euros)

* Estimates that net operating income for 2016 will amount to 182 million-192 million euros (previously 175 million-190 million euros) Source text for Eikon:

