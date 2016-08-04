ECB appoints Roland Straub as counsellor to Draghi
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 The European Central Bank appointed Roland Straub as Counsellor to President Mario Draghi effective Feb 1, replacing Frank Smets, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Aug 4 Sponda Oyj :
* Q2 total revenue 67.6 million euros ($75.3 million) versus 59.4 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 48.8 million euros versus 64.4 million euros year ago
* Sponda is revising its prospects for 2016
* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2016 will amount to 102 million-114 million euros (previously 94 million-110 million euros)
* Estimates that net operating income for 2016 will amount to 182 million-192 million euros (previously 175 million-190 million euros) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8974 euros)

* Stefczyk Nieruchomosci - Towarzystwo Zarzadzajace SKOK Sp. z o.o. S.k. (offeror, Stefczyk Nieruchomosci) announced on Tuesday a squeeze out for 1,781,215 shares of Aplitt SA (Aplitt) representing 0.93 pct stake