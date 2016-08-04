UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 Rheinmetall Says:
* Consolidated sales grow adjusted for currency effects 10 percent to 2,599 million euros ($2.90 billion) in H1 2016
* Says strong sales growth in defence of 19 % to 1,250 million and positive operating earnings
* Says automotive increases sales after good second quarter to 1,349 million, profitability with 8.3 % at persistently high level
* Says for the defence sector, sales are expected to grow to around 2.8 billion after just under 2.6 billion in 2015
* Says defence sector profitability is expected to continue increasing, with a forecasted return on sales of between 4.5 % and 5.0 % based on operating earnings before interest and taxes
* Says operating earnings for the group increase by 24 million (30 %) to 103 million
* Q2 sales was 1.295 billion eur, ebit 65.1 million, net profit 32.9 million
* Says order backlog in the group reaches 7.3 billion
* Says in 2016, rheinmetall expects the growth to continue and sales to rise by more than 5 % to around 5.5 billion
* Says expects global automotive production to rise by 3.2 % this year to around 2.7 billion eur
* Says anticipates further improvements in group earnings in fiscal year 2016
* Says automotive return expected to be about 8 % in 2016
* Says taking into account holding costs of around 20 million, this results in an expected return of about 6% for the rheinmetall group
* Reuters poll avg for Rheinmetall Q2 sales was 1.295 bln eur, EBIT 65.1 mln, net profit 32.9 mln Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8976 euros)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources