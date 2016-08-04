Aug 4 Baywa AG :

* Consolidated revenues stood at almost 7.5 billion euros ($8.36 billion) after the first six months of the year, up 0.5 pct year on year

* H1 consolidated net income 14.7 million euros versus 11.6 million euros year ago

* H1 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 8.6 million euros to a total of 55.3 million euros

* Given the current market environment and demand situation, we believe that a year-on-year increase in revenues and earnings is achievable

* The second half of the year should be a positive one overall, even though growth could weaken in individual business units

* All in all, the business development of Baywa group should improve in the second half of the year