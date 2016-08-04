Aug 4 Procad SA :

* Estimates preliminary H1 net profit at level about 60 percent lower than company's average semi-annual results for last three years

* Sees preliminary H1 net profit lower due to, among others, postponed completion of its unit's, DES ART Sp. z o.o., contracts and Autodesk licensing system reorganization as well as high base of comparison, mainly due to the historically best H1 in 2015

