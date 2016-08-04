Aug 4 Pets At Home Group Plc

* Pets at home group plc: Q1 FY17 trading statement

* Says group like-for-like revenue growth of 2.7 pct driven by advanced nutrition, omnichannel, vet and grooming services

* Says Q1 merchandise like-for-like revenue growth 2.2%

* Says Q1 total revenue growth of 8.9 pct to 244.2 mln stg

* Says Q1 services revenues up 43.4 pct to 33.7 mln stg

* Says our full year outlook remains in-line with market expectations

* Says Q1 merchandise revenues up 4.9 pct to 210.5 mln stg

* Sees negative impact of around 2 mln stg on operating profit due to forex