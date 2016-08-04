Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Briox AB :
* Carries out private placement
* Totally issues 1,181,872 shares at 4.60 Swedish crowns each and 295,468 warrants
* Proceeds of about 5.5 million crowns ($643,042) before issuance costs in private placement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5531 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)