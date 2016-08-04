Aug 4 Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe :

* Acquires AXA company in Romania

* Buyers are the two VIG Group companies BCR Life and Omniasig

* Purchase agreement for life insurance company AXA Life Insurance S.A. (AXA Life) was signed on August 3, 2016

* AXA Life generated more than 4.5 million euros ($5.01 million) gross premium income in 2015, primarily from traditional life insurance business