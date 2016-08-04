BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe :
* Acquires AXA company in Romania
* Buyers are the two VIG Group companies BCR Life and Omniasig
* Purchase agreement for life insurance company AXA Life Insurance S.A. (AXA Life) was signed on August 3, 2016
* AXA Life generated more than 4.5 million euros ($5.01 million) gross premium income in 2015, primarily from traditional life insurance business Source text - bit.ly/2aU8IPG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.