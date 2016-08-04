UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Amarin Corporation Plc :
* Amarin and FDA reaffirm concurrence on REDUCE-IT through special protocol assessment agreement amendment
* Continues to expect that DMC's 60%, 80% interim analyses will each result in a recommendation to continue reduce-it study as planned
* Amendment does not change primary endpoint or overall size of reduce-it study or company's prior guidance on timing
* Final efficacy analysis anticipated in 2018
* Secondary and tertiary endpoints of reduce-it study expanded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.