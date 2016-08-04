Aug 4 Metaldyne Performance Group Inc

* Metaldyne performance group inc qtrly adjusted eps attributable to stockholders $0.49

* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion

* Qtrly net sales $728 million versus $800 million

* Metaldyne performance group inc sees fiscal year 2016 free cash flow about $145 million

* Authorized an additional $10 million for a total of $35 million authorized for our share repurchase program

* Authorized a voluntary debt reduction plan of $10 million.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.0925per share

* Metaldyne performance group inc qtrly diluted eps attributable to stockholders $0.51

* Metaldyne performance group inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda between $500 and $540 million

* Metaldyne performance group inc sees 2016 capital expenditures between $190 and $210 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $759.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: