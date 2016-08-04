UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Ball Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $2.54
* Estimate is for full-year 2017 free cash flow to be in range of $750 million to $850 million
* Early estimate is for full-year 2017 free cash flow to be in range of $750 million to $850 million
* Aerospace contracted backlog exceeds $1 billion at end of q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plan to repurchase shares as soon as targeted capital structure is in range of 3.0 to 3.5 times net debt to comparable ebitda
* Comparable earnings per diluted share for q2 $1.05
* Qtrly net sales $2,030 million versus $2,172 million
* Though not precluded from repurchasing shares in near term, current plan is to reduce leverage as quickly as possible, continue dividend
* See path to doubling ball's long-term goal of 10 to 15 percent comparable diluted earnings per share growth over each of next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.