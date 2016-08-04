UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Quanta Services Inc :
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52 to $1.67 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.35 from continuing operations
* Expects a meaningful increase in revenues, margins and earnings during second half of 2016, as compared to H1 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $7.75 billion to $8.0 billion
* Qtrly revenues $1.79 billion versus $ 1.87 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $7.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.