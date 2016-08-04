Aug 4 Hawe SA :

* Applies to Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) for retrial of decision to fine company under administrative proceedings concerning events from 2012 and 2013

* In July Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) imposed a 250,000 zlotys ($64,750) fine on the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8610 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)