Aug 4 Ciber Inc

* Quarterly GAAP loss per share $0.64 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Quarterly revenue of $165.9 million fell 17 percent in constant currency and 16 percent in U.S. Dollars compared with last year's Q2

* Recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in 2016 Q2 of $29.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: