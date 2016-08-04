Aug 4 Efore Plc :

* Preliminary H1 net sales 39.5 million euros versus 47.2 million euros year ago

* Preliminary H1 adjusted operating loss 2.6 million euros versus profit 0.7 million euros year ago

* Downgrades its financial estimate for 2016 published on May 24, 2016

* Sees H2 adjusted operating result will not be as low as year ago (H2 2015: loss 2.3 million euros)

* Estimates 2016 net sales to be lower than in previous year (2015: 89.9 million euros)

* Sees 2016 adjusted operating result to be lower than last year (2015: loss 1.6 million euros)

