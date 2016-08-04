UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 City Office Reit Inc
* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $1.06 to $1.10
* Qtrly core ffo was $5.3 million, or $0.22 per fully diluted share
* Qtrly affo was $3.1 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.