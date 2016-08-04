Aug 4 Heba Fastighets AB :

* Q2 profit from property management 31.5 million Swedish crowns ($3.68 million) versus 33.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 rental income 72.5 million crowns versus 70.8 million crowns year ago

* Profit from property management for 2016 is expected to be on par with profit from property management for 2015

* Previously expected 2016 profit from property management to be better than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

