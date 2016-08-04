BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 Heba Fastighets AB :
* Q2 profit from property management 31.5 million Swedish crowns ($3.68 million) versus 33.4 million crowns year ago
* Q2 rental income 72.5 million crowns versus 70.8 million crowns year ago
* Profit from property management for 2016 is expected to be on par with profit from property management for 2015
* Previously expected 2016 profit from property management to be better than in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5489 Swedish crowns)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.