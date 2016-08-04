BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 Traction AB :
* Q2 loss after tax 18 million Swedish crowns ($2.10 million) versus profit 162 million crowns year ago
* NAV per share as of June 30 143 crowns per share versus 143 crowns per share year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5547 Swedish crowns)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.