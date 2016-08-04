Aug 4 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Decision to discontinue enrollment into study was based on recommendation from independent data safety monitoring board

* Dsmb recommended co consider unblinding data to provide more information to determine how best to address ongoing patients

* No new toxicities observed that necessitate immediate discontinuation of study drug in patients currently active on protocol

* Momenta discontinues further accrual of its phase 2 trial of Necuparanib in patients with pancreatic cancer following planned interim futility analysis

* "we are extremely disappointed with outcome of futility analysis"

* DSMB determined Necuparanib in combination with Abraxane, Gemcitabine did not show sufficient level of efficacy to warrant continued enrollment

