Aug 4 Apache Says :
* Under The Full-Cost method, qtrly net loss would have been
$1.58 per share
* Now expects to spend at the high end of its 2016 capital
guidance range of $1.4 to $1.8 billion.
* When adjusted for certain additional items that impact
comparability of results, q2 loss was $0.26 per share
* In North America onshore, production of 282,000 BOE per
day while pro forma international, offshore production was
179,000 BOE per day in quarter
* "refrained" from significant development drilling in low
commodity-price environment; turned focus to capital efficiency
improvements
* Apache Corp qtrly revenue $1,382 million versus $2,246
million; qtrly oil and gas production revenue $1,386 million
versus $1,991 million
* Q2 total average natural gas price $2.04 per MCF versus
$2.14 per MCF in q1
* Apache says qtrly net loss of $244 million, or $0.65 per
share
* Apache says qtrly total worldwide production of 535,000
boe per day and pro forma production of 461,000 boe per day
* "as oil prices have begun to show modest signs of
improvement relative to the first quarter, apache is slowly
deploying incremental capital "
* Recently added a rig in midland basin, is maintaining
operations on two platform rigs in north sea, and accelerating
strategic testing initiatives
* "on track to deliver production in line with the increased
guidance provided last quarter"
* Q2 total average oil price per barrel $43.14 versus $31.62
per barrel in Q1
