UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Actua Corp
* Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Revenue was $36.7 million for Q2 of 2016, up from $33.5 million for Q2 of 2015
* Q2 non-GAAP loss $0.10 per share
* Q2 loss per share $0.35
* Q2 revenue $36.7 million Vs I/B/E/S view $37.3 million
* Q2 loss per share view $0.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 non-GAAP shr loss $0.35 TO $0.40
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $155 million to $160 million
* Full-year 2016 SHR view $-0.37, revevenue view $157.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.