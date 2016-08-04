Aug 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ceo Says Co's Pipeline Can Address Many Opportunities Rare
diseases, emerging infectious diseases and epidemics such as
zika: conf call
* Regeneron says it has several drug candidates that have
shown to be protective of the zika virus in animal models;
company scaling up for human trials
* Regeneron says they are making progress in improving
access and reimbursement for Praluent among u.s. Payers
* Regeneron says series of CMS proposals could lead towards
physicians favoring the use of Roche's Avastin over eylea;
impact of changes hard to predict
* Regeneron says it still remains a difficult reimbursement
market for praluent with some countries awaiting
(cardiovascular) outcomes data
