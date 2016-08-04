UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 Morning Light Co Ltd :
* HY ended June 2016 loss before taxation of 28.6 million rupees versus loss of 39.8 million rupees year ago
* HY revenue of 224.1 million rupees versus 209.9 million rupees year ago
* Says no dividend was declared in half year ended 30 june 2016 (2015: nil) Source : bit.ly/2aSkVCW Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources