Aug 4 Super Group Ltd :
* Acquisition of Fleet Hire by SG Fleet Group
* Acquisition of a UK company, Fleet Hire, a provider of
contract hire, salary sacrifice, short-term rental and fleet
management services
* Total value of acquisition is 25.7 mln stg
* SG Fleet shares to value of 1.8 mln stg will be issued to
vendors, with remainder of consideration to be funded through
debt
* Acquisition gives SG Fleet scale and a profitable growth
platform in UK market
* Expects cash EPS accretion in its first full year of
ownership of 4.5 pct, with further accretion in subsequent years
* Consideration paid values Fleet Hire at 5.6-times
normalised EBITDA
* Consideration to be funded through debt 12.0 mln stg and
cash on hand 5.8 mln stg
