* Buys 22.3 percent in Mood factory from Michal Kornacki for 128,800 zlotys and 22.3 pct stake from Piotr Bielwaski for the same price

* Buys 2.9 percent from Patryk Wierniuk for 19,800 zlotys

* Raises stake in Mood Factory to 86.4 percent

Buys 2.9 percent in mood factory from patryk wierniuk for 19,800 zlotys