UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Hornbeck Offshore Services
* On July 29, 2016, Hornbeck Offshore Services and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc entered into amendment to existing credit facility
* Amended facility is secured by 12 offshore supply vessels
* Amendment with accordion feature to increase commitments in excess of $200.0 million up to $400.0 million, pursuant to conditions
* Facility secured by 12 of offshore supply vessels and associated personalty, with fair market value in excess of $400 million Source - bit.ly/2aXlR7b
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.