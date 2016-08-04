Aug 4 Moody's on Norway's Banking System -
* Moody's changes outlook on norway's banking system to
negative from stable amid lower oil investments
* Weakening operating conditions to put Norwegian banks'
profitability under pressure, albeit from current high levels
* Outlook expresses Moody's expectation of how bank
creditworthiness will evolve in norway over the next 12-18
months
* Banks will likely continue to increase their capital
ratios in line with stricter regulatory requirements
* Moody's anticipates efficiency to remain robust over the
outlook period, supported by cost saving initiatives
