Thai banks' bad loans to decline as economy improves - finmin
BANGKOK, Feb 1 Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to fall over the next six months as the economy is improving, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
Aug 4 Atakule REIT :
* Q2 net profit of 4.9 million lira ($1.63 million) versus 731,127 lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 1.6 million lira versus 1.5 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0135 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BANGKOK, Feb 1 Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to fall over the next six months as the economy is improving, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
SEOUL, Feb 1 General Electric said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 43 percent stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd as the U.S. industrial giant continues to trim its exposure to the financial services sector.
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners